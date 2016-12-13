Featured
Streetbeats: Study space on campus
Opinions Study Space Emily Keenan, Editor-In-Chief Comment
Opinions Study Space Emily Keenan, Editor-In-Chief Comment
Streetbeats: Study space on campus
Opinions Study Space Emily Keenan, Editor-In-Chief Comment
Opinions Study Space Emily Keenan, Editor-In-Chief Comment

We spoke with a dozen students about the lack of study space on campus during exams. Here's what they had to say. 

Opinions Study Space Emily Keenan, Editor-In-Chief Comment
Opinions Study Space Emily Keenan, Editor-In-Chief Comment
Examining the X-Ring
Opinions Jenny Poirier, Staff Writer Comment
Opinions Jenny Poirier, Staff Writer Comment
Examining the X-Ring
Opinions Jenny Poirier, Staff Writer Comment
Opinions Jenny Poirier, Staff Writer Comment

What this little piece of gold jewellery really means.

Opinions Jenny Poirier, Staff Writer Comment
Opinions Jenny Poirier, Staff Writer Comment
Reconciliation at StFX
Opinions, Culture Reconciliation, Senator Sinclair Emily Keenan, Editor-In-Chief Comment
Opinions, Culture Reconciliation, Senator Sinclair Emily Keenan, Editor-In-Chief Comment
Reconciliation at StFX
Opinions, Culture Reconciliation, Senator Sinclair Emily Keenan, Editor-In-Chief Comment
Opinions, Culture Reconciliation, Senator Sinclair Emily Keenan, Editor-In-Chief Comment

What has StFX actually done to further reconciliation on campus?

Opinions, Culture Reconciliation, Senator Sinclair Emily Keenan, Editor-In-Chief Comment
Opinions, Culture Reconciliation, Senator Sinclair Emily Keenan, Editor-In-Chief Comment
"Difficult conversations" at StFX
Opinions Maple League, Sexualized Violence, Sexual Violence Policy, Marie Henein Jasmine Cormier, Contributor 43 Comments
Opinions Maple League, Sexualized Violence, Sexual Violence Policy, Marie Henein Jasmine Cormier, Contributor 43 Comments
"Difficult conversations" at StFX
Opinions Maple League, Sexualized Violence, Sexual Violence Policy, Marie Henein Jasmine Cormier, Contributor 43 Comments
Opinions Maple League, Sexualized Violence, Sexual Violence Policy, Marie Henein Jasmine Cormier, Contributor 43 Comments

How selecting Marie Henein as a guest lecturer serves to silence victims and perpetuate rape culture.

Opinions Maple League, Sexualized Violence, Sexual Violence Policy, Marie Henein Jasmine Cormier, Contributor 43 Comments
Opinions Maple League, Sexualized Violence, Sexual Violence Policy, Marie Henein Jasmine Cormier, Contributor 43 Comments
Sexual Violence Policy launched
News Georgy Pyle, Senior Reporter Comment
News Georgy Pyle, Senior Reporter Comment
Sexual Violence Policy launched
News Georgy Pyle, Senior Reporter Comment
News Georgy Pyle, Senior Reporter Comment

StFX's first Sexual Violence Policy officially released to the public.

News Georgy Pyle, Senior Reporter Comment
News Georgy Pyle, Senior Reporter Comment
Mi'kmaq flag taken down
News, Culture Georgy Pyle, Senior Reporter Comment
News, Culture Georgy Pyle, Senior Reporter Comment
Mi'kmaq flag taken down
News, Culture Georgy Pyle, Senior Reporter Comment
News, Culture Georgy Pyle, Senior Reporter Comment

Petition to permanently raise the Mi'kmaq flag above Morrison Hall Entrance unsuccessful.

News, Culture Georgy Pyle, Senior Reporter Comment
News, Culture Georgy Pyle, Senior Reporter Comment
Accessibility at StFX
Opinions Accessibility, Disability Mary Mae Isaac, Contributor 1 Comment
Opinions Accessibility, Disability Mary Mae Isaac, Contributor 1 Comment
Accessibility at StFX
Opinions Accessibility, Disability Mary Mae Isaac, Contributor 1 Comment
Opinions Accessibility, Disability Mary Mae Isaac, Contributor 1 Comment

The harsh reality of being differently abled on campus. 

Opinions Accessibility, Disability Mary Mae Isaac, Contributor 1 Comment
Opinions Accessibility, Disability Mary Mae Isaac, Contributor 1 Comment
Cameron Hall welcomes returners
News University Avenue, MD, MP, cameron hall, residence Marek Viezner, News Editor Comment
News University Avenue, MD, MP, cameron hall, residence Marek Viezner, News Editor Comment
Cameron Hall welcomes returners
News University Avenue, MD, MP, cameron hall, residence Marek Viezner, News Editor Comment
News University Avenue, MD, MP, cameron hall, residence Marek Viezner, News Editor Comment

Improved relations between MacPherson and MacDonald pay off. 

News University Avenue, MD, MP, cameron hall, residence Marek Viezner, News Editor Comment
News University Avenue, MD, MP, cameron hall, residence Marek Viezner, News Editor Comment
The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney announces new Mulroney Institute of Government at StFX
News Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, Brian Mulroney, Nicholson, Public Policy and Governance, PGOV Emily Keenan, Editor-In-Chief Comment
News Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, Brian Mulroney, Nicholson, Public Policy and Governance, PGOV Emily Keenan, Editor-In-Chief Comment
The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney announces new Mulroney Institute of Government at StFX
News Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, Brian Mulroney, Nicholson, Public Policy and Governance, PGOV Emily Keenan, Editor-In-Chief Comment
News Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, Brian Mulroney, Nicholson, Public Policy and Governance, PGOV Emily Keenan, Editor-In-Chief Comment

The $60-million project will be completed by late 2018. 

News Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, Brian Mulroney, Nicholson, Public Policy and Governance, PGOV Emily Keenan, Editor-In-Chief Comment
News Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, Brian Mulroney, Nicholson, Public Policy and Governance, PGOV Emily Keenan, Editor-In-Chief Comment
Reconciliation and 'Two-Eyed Seeing'
Opinions Indigenous, Reconciliation, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Cecilia Scoles, Contributor Comment
Opinions Indigenous, Reconciliation, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Cecilia Scoles, Contributor Comment
Reconciliation and 'Two-Eyed Seeing'
Opinions Indigenous, Reconciliation, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Cecilia Scoles, Contributor Comment
Opinions Indigenous, Reconciliation, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Cecilia Scoles, Contributor Comment

The need to transcend the 'West knows best' model when reconciling with indigenous communities.

Opinions Indigenous, Reconciliation, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Cecilia Scoles, Contributor Comment
Opinions Indigenous, Reconciliation, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Cecilia Scoles, Contributor Comment
Senator Murray Sinclair to visit StFX
News Senator Sinclair, Reconciliation, Indigenous, TRC Marek Viezner, News Editor Comment
News Senator Sinclair, Reconciliation, Indigenous, TRC Marek Viezner, News Editor Comment
Senator Murray Sinclair to visit StFX
News Senator Sinclair, Reconciliation, Indigenous, TRC Marek Viezner, News Editor Comment
News Senator Sinclair, Reconciliation, Indigenous, TRC Marek Viezner, News Editor Comment

Chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission will address the importance of reconciliation on campus. 

News Senator Sinclair, Reconciliation, Indigenous, TRC Marek Viezner, News Editor Comment
News Senator Sinclair, Reconciliation, Indigenous, TRC Marek Viezner, News Editor Comment
Flying the Mi'kmaq flag
Opinions Mi'kmaq flag, Mi'kmaq, Indigenous, Administration Tamara Cremo, Contributor Comment
Opinions Mi'kmaq flag, Mi'kmaq, Indigenous, Administration Tamara Cremo, Contributor Comment
Flying the Mi'kmaq flag
Opinions Mi'kmaq flag, Mi'kmaq, Indigenous, Administration Tamara Cremo, Contributor Comment
Opinions Mi'kmaq flag, Mi'kmaq, Indigenous, Administration Tamara Cremo, Contributor Comment

"We need to recognize that we are all treaty people." 

Opinions Mi'kmaq flag, Mi'kmaq, Indigenous, Administration Tamara Cremo, Contributor Comment
Opinions Mi'kmaq flag, Mi'kmaq, Indigenous, Administration Tamara Cremo, Contributor Comment

CULTURE

ISSUE 6: StFX's Athletic Superstars

ISSUE 5: The Legend of the Blue Nun

 
 